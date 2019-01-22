Featured
Neighbours report hearing gunshots in Collingwood, police investigating
A forensic unit arrives at Matthew Way in Collingwood, Ont. on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019 (CTV News/Roger Klein)
There is a heavy OPP presence at a subsidized housing complex in Collingwood on Tuesday.
The building on Matthew Way is surrounded by police tape.
Neighbours in the area report hearing loud noises, they say sounded like gunshots.
There is a forensic unit on scene working outside of the building.
Police have not released any further information at this time.