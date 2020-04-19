BARRIE -- Government and health officials have been urging everyone to check on their loved ones and neighbours during this uncertain time.

That’s why every day for the past three weeks at noon, rain or shine- the folks on Johnson Street stand on the foot of their driveway.

It’s a way to see that everyone is doing well while maintaining social distancing.

If there’s a day that someone doesn’t come out, the community knows to check-in.

Barbara Lewis heard about the idea and thought it would be a good thing to bring to her community amid this uncertain time.

“We’re in such an unknown situation right now, and a lot of us are feeling lonely,” said Lewis. “And mental health issues, if anyone has any, can pop up terribly at a time like this.”

If someone needs something from the grocery store, needs help or even needs someone to talk to, the folks on Johnson Street have each other’s backs.

And for Lewis, it has become the highlight of her day.

“I look forward to this so much every day because I know I’m going to go out and see people,” said Lewis.

Elsie Leskuew lives next door to the Lewis’; she says it’s nice to be a part of a community that looks out for one another.

“We all come out to see how everyone is doing, and everyone is always asking how things are going,” said Leskuew.

“And it's very comforting to know that there are so many people who are interested and care.”