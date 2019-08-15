Featured
Negotiators talk accused knife-wielding man into surrendering to police
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, August 15, 2019 3:55PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 15, 2019 3:58PM EDT
An alleged knife-wielding man was arrested and charged after an incident in Bradford on Wednesday afternoon.
South Simcoe Police say the man was confronting area residents with a knife in the area of Melbourne Drive and Miller Park Avenue.
Officers said when they arrived, the Bradford man retreated into his home.
Police began negotiations and say the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.
The 25-year-old man is facing several charges, including assault with a weapon and breach of probation.
He is being held for a bail hearing.