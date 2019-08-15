

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





An alleged knife-wielding man was arrested and charged after an incident in Bradford on Wednesday afternoon.

South Simcoe Police say the man was confronting area residents with a knife in the area of Melbourne Drive and Miller Park Avenue.

Officers said when they arrived, the Bradford man retreated into his home.

Police began negotiations and say the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

The 25-year-old man is facing several charges, including assault with a weapon and breach of probation.

He is being held for a bail hearing.