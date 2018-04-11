

CTV Barrie





A dog found wandering a highway in Muskoka had to be euthanized because of severe neglect.

The senior Cocker Spaniel-type dog was found walking down the middle of Highway 141 at Skeleton Lake Road 3 in the Utterson area on March 26.

The Ontario SPCA says the dog was wearing a blue nylon collar, had matted fur and overgrown nails.

A further examination by a veterinarian determined the dog’s ears were swollen shut because of an infection. It was suffering from dental decay and mouth lesions. The dog was also suffering from a severe case of dry eye.

The OSPCA says because of the severe neglect and the dog’s age, it had to be euthanized.

“We want to determine who owned this dog and how it ended up in this grievous state of neglect,” said Alison Green, senior inspector with the OSPCA in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OSPCA.