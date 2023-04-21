Nearly two dozen columbarium doors smashed at Bracebridge cemetery

Police are looking to find the person(s) responsible for damaging nearly two dozen doors on a columbarium in Bracebridge.

Police say the groundskeeper called to report finding 23 broken doors at the St. Thomas Cemetery.

Doors on a columbarium at the St. Thomas Cemetery in Bracebridge, Ont., are damaged. (OPP)

It's believed the vandalism was done sometime between Saturday and Thursday at the cemetery on Manitoba Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.