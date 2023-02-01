Nearly 75% of sledding trails open in Simcoe County

Nearly three-quarters of the snow sledding trails are open in Simcoe County.

"It's been frustrating, but we got out, so we are happy now," said Peter Tsitsopoulos, Waubashene snowmobiler.

Mild temperatures and a lack of snow have held everything back this winter, just like the ice fishing season.

However, it's good news Wednesday for those who ride the trails.

Kevin Hagen, Mid Ontario Snowmobile Trails manager, said there are a lot of trails to choose from.

"I have over 1000 kilometres of trail open in my area, and I'd say I have 75 per cent of them open at this time," Hagen said.

"Last weekend, we were probably at 25 per cent, so we've had a big jump this week with this cold and little bit of fresh snow."

Having more trails open is also great for businesses, including Geoffrey Greasley, who owns several of them along the trail in Victoria Harbour.

"It was actually the poorest year on record. January was a complete washout," Greasley said.

"This is great sledding weather. We're happy right now finally having the chance to sell some gasoline to the sledders."

Hagen said the trails usually close in early March and warns riders to expect early-season riding conditions because the base for riding isn't there like in year's past.