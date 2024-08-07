BARRIE
Barrie

    • Nearly 500 tickets handed out during traffic safety blitz

    A car is shown speeding in this undated file photo. A car is shown speeding in this undated file photo.
    Almost 500 tickets were handed out to motorists over the long weekend.

    Huronia West Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) laid 483 driving-related charges during the Civic Day long weekend, 124 for speeding.

    Between August 2 – 5, police patrolled Wasaga Beach, Clearview and Springwater townships in a national traffic safety initiative led by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police.

    A total of 483 charges were laid, including:

    • Speeding - 124 charges
    • Seatbelts - 44 charges
    • Stunts - 7 charges
    • Impaired - 5 charges
    • Other Provincial Traffic Charges - 258 charges

    Each driver charged with stunt driving received a 30-day license suspension, must attend court appearances at later dates, and had their vehicles impounded for 14 days.

