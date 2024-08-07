Nearly 500 tickets handed out during traffic safety blitz

Almost 500 tickets were handed out to motorists over the long weekend.

Huronia West Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) laid 483 driving-related charges during the Civic Day long weekend, 124 for speeding.

Between August 2 – 5, police patrolled Wasaga Beach, Clearview and Springwater townships in a national traffic safety initiative led by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police.

A total of 483 charges were laid, including:

Speeding - 124 charges

Seatbelts - 44 charges

Stunts - 7 charges

Impaired - 5 charges

Other Provincial Traffic Charges - 258 charges

Each driver charged with stunt driving received a 30-day license suspension, must attend court appearances at later dates, and had their vehicles impounded for 14 days.