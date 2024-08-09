Nearly 1,500 impaired charges in central Ontario this year

Two officers from South Georgian Bay OPP were nearly struck in the intersection of Highway 12 and Vasey Road in Severn Township by an approaching car near midnight on Thursday.

The officers stopped the Subaru sedan and upon speaking with the driver, entered into a drinking and driving investigation.

As a result, a 47-year-old Orillia man was charged criminally with impaired driving charges.

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 22 and was served a 90-day driver's licence suspension, and the involved vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days.

He was one of several people from across our region facing similar fates.

In the last five days, the Orillia OPP have arrested and charged five people with impaired driving from across the region, including: Severn Township, Guelph, Orillia, Oro-Medonte and Fenelon Falls.

As of August 6, the Central Region OPP has laid 1,496 impaired-related charges this year, a number that has been steadily increasing since the nice weather began.

In a statement released Thursday, the OPP says it remains committed to its zero-tolerance policy towards impaired driving, whether it's alcohol or drugs.

"If police determine that you are driving while impaired, you will face penalties immediately. Impaired driving is a crime under the Criminal Code of Canada, and the consequences are serious."

People convicted of impaired driving may:

Face a jail sentence

Lose their licence

Have their vehicle impounded

Need to pay an administrative monetary penalty

Need to attend an education or treatment program

Be fined upon conviction

Be required to install an ignition interlock device in their vehicle

End up with a criminal record

If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 911 to report it. In doing so, you may save a life.

The OPP says, "Let's work together and prioritize safety to ensure a memorable summer for everyone."