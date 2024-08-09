Nearly 1,500 impaired charges in central Ontario this year
Two officers from South Georgian Bay OPP were nearly struck in the intersection of Highway 12 and Vasey Road in Severn Township by an approaching car near midnight on Thursday.
The officers stopped the Subaru sedan and upon speaking with the driver, entered into a drinking and driving investigation.
As a result, a 47-year-old Orillia man was charged criminally with impaired driving charges.
The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 22 and was served a 90-day driver's licence suspension, and the involved vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
He was one of several people from across our region facing similar fates.
In the last five days, the Orillia OPP have arrested and charged five people with impaired driving from across the region, including: Severn Township, Guelph, Orillia, Oro-Medonte and Fenelon Falls.
As of August 6, the Central Region OPP has laid 1,496 impaired-related charges this year, a number that has been steadily increasing since the nice weather began.
In a statement released Thursday, the OPP says it remains committed to its zero-tolerance policy towards impaired driving, whether it's alcohol or drugs.
"If police determine that you are driving while impaired, you will face penalties immediately. Impaired driving is a crime under the Criminal Code of Canada, and the consequences are serious."
People convicted of impaired driving may:
- Face a jail sentence
- Lose their licence
- Have their vehicle impounded
- Need to pay an administrative monetary penalty
- Need to attend an education or treatment program
- Be fined upon conviction
- Be required to install an ignition interlock device in their vehicle
- End up with a criminal record
If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 911 to report it. In doing so, you may save a life.
The OPP says, "Let's work together and prioritize safety to ensure a memorable summer for everyone."
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'No one should ever have to see that': B.C. couple calls for action after fatal dog attack
A Langley, B.C., family is heartbroken after their small Maltipoo, Sky, was mauled to death by a larger dog in Stanley Park.
'Irresponsible, unethical, and dangerous': Pickering councillor slammed over appearance on 'far-right' podcast
Pickering’s mayor along with five of its six city councillors have released a statement denouncing one of their colleagues for appearing on a “far-right” podcast where the host made a number of threatening and derogatory remarks about them.
UN rights office decries 'alarmingly high' number of executions in Iran: 29 over two days this week
The UN human rights office is expressing concerns about reports that Iran has executed 29 people over two days this week, with the rights chief decrying 'an alarmingly high number' of executions in such a short period of time.
Supreme Court won't hear appeal of trucker convicted in Edmonton hotel killing
Canada’s highest court won't hear a conviction appeal from a former Ontario truck driver in the death of a woman at an Edmonton hotel.
Is it better to buy or rent? An expert shares her insights
What's going on in Canada's condo market? An expert spoke with CTV's Your Morning about when is a good time to buy.
Canadian divers Wiens, Zsombor-Murray advance to men's 10m semifinal at Paris Games
Canadian divers Rylan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray have advanced to the semifinal in the men's 10-metre platform event at the Paris Olympics.
Poilievre backs steel and aluminum sector in demanding Canada act swiftly on Chinese tariff package
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on the federal government to slap tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, steel, aluminum, critical minerals and other products, backing calls from industry for Canada to act in alignment with its allies.
DEVELOPING What to expect as remnants of tropical storm Debby move across Canada
Remnants of tropical storm Debby merging with another low pressure system over the Great Lakes could bring up to 100 millimetres of rain to parts of Eastern Canada on Friday.
BREAKING Canada unexpectedly loses 2,800 jobs in July
Canada's economy shed a net 2,800 jobs in July, as gains in full-time work were offset by part-time job losses, while the unemployment rate remained at a 30-month high of 6.4 per cent, data showed on Friday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Developer plans to build 500 rental units at Huether Hotel and surrounding businesses
Big change is coming to the Huether Hotel in Uptown Waterloo.
-
Former Woodstock mayor found guilty of sexual assault
Justice Michael Carnegie has handed down his decision against former Woodstock Mayor Trevor Birtch.
-
32 people arrested in Woodstock as part of 'warrant sweep'
Over the past 30 days, the Community Response Unit and uniform patrol have arrested 32 people and laid a combined 63 charges as part of the enforcement project that focused on outstanding warrants.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada unexpectedly loses 2,800 jobs in July
Canada's economy shed a net 2,800 jobs in July, as gains in full-time work were offset by part-time job losses, while the unemployment rate remained at a 30-month high of 6.4 per cent, data showed on Friday.
-
Human case of West Nile Virus found by MLHU
Most people who become infected with West Nile Virus do not get sick. Those who do become ill usually experience mild flu-like symptoms.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Clinton Public Hospital
According to the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA), there is an outbreak on the inpatient unit and it is now closed to admissions until further notice.
Windsor
-
What’s happening in Windsor-Essex this weekend?
Here’s what’s going on in Windsor-Essex this weekend, according to Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island.
-
One Windsor-Essex beach closed for swimming, three with warnings
If you wanted to go take a dip in the water this weekend, Lakeshore Lakeview Park West Beach is not the place to do so.
-
Canadian divers Wiens, Zsombor-Murray advance to men's 10m semifinal at Paris Games
Canadian divers Rylan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray have advanced to the semifinal in the men's 10-metre platform event at the Paris Olympics.
Northern Ontario
-
Federal fugitive arrested in Sudbury
Police in Greater Sudbury have arrested a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
-
3rd teenager in custody over foiled plot targeting Taylor Swift shows in Vienna
A third teenager has been arrested in connection with a foiled attack on now-cancelled Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna, Austria's interior minister said Friday.
-
Northern Ont. police seize drugs, $200K in cash, three people charged
Three older suspects have been charged with drug trafficking following raids on two residences in Hearst, Ont., earlier this week.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault police say victim threatened with what turned out to be a BB gun
An 18-year-old in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged after a victim was threatened by what later turned out to be a BB gun.
-
Northern Ont. hospital to close its emergency department this weekend
The emergency department at the Thessalon Site of the North Shore Health Network is closing Aug. 10 because of a shortage of physicians.
-
More impaired drivers stopped in northern Ont.: OPP
More impaired driving charges have been laid by provincial police in northern Ontario.
Ottawa
-
RAINFALL WARNING
RAINFALL WARNING Rainfall warning continues in Ottawa, eastern Ontario, up to 100 mm of rain expected Friday
A rainfall warning bringing 50 to 100 millimetres of rain continues to be in effect for Ottawa-Gatineau and eastern Ontario this Friday, as the remnants of Debby move across the country.
-
Meehan no longer running for Conservative candidacy in Ottawa West-Nepean
Former Ottawa city councillor and media personality Carol Anne Meehan says she's no longer running for the Conservative nomination in the riding of Ottawa West-Nepean in the next election.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 9-11
Night four of Les Grands Feux du Casino Lac-Leamy, the Ottawa Titans in action, puppets take over Almonte and fair season kicks off. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa this weekend.
Toronto
-
Police searching Richmond Hill neighbourhood for missing vulnerable woman
Police are searching a Richmond Hill neighbourhood for a vulnerable woman who failed to return home from a walk on Thursday night.
-
'Concerning trend:' SickKids ER has seen 16 injuries related to e-scooter use so far this summer
The Hospital for Sick Children says it is seeing a notable uptick this summer in the number of injuries related to e-scooters and e-bikes in Toronto, calling the increase a “concerning trend.”
-
Man shot near Woodbine Beach dies in hospital: police
A man shot near Woodbine Beach on Thursday night has died in hospital, Toronto police say.
Montreal
-
Live updates as heavy rain causes flooding across Montreal
The heavy rain is causing flooding and temporary road closures across the Greater Montreal area.
-
Quebec universities forced to scrap construction and renovation projects due to cuts
Universities in Quebec are scrapping renovation and construction projects for the foreseeable future after the Quebec government announced new funding arrangements that would cut infrastructure budgets.
-
Supreme Court of Canada dismisses doctor's challenge to family physician allocation system
The Supreme Court of Canada dismissed an appeal from a Montreal doctor arguing that Quebec's allocation plan for family physicians and the Health Minister's methods were invalid and hurt Montreal specifically.
Atlantic
-
Rainfall warnings, special weather statements issued in N.B. as storm Debby heads east
Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings and special weather statements in parts of New Brunswick Friday as the remnants of Tropical Depression Debby head towards eastern Canada.
-
Price of gas decreases in the Maritimes
The price of gas decreased overnight across the Maritimes.
-
Beachgoers urged to stay out of ocean at Rainbow Haven and Clam Harbour beaches due to bacteria levels
Beachgoers are being advised to stay out of the water at a popular Halifax-area beach due to elevated bacteria levels.
Winnipeg
-
'Her death was a wakeup call': 10th anniversary of Tina Fontaine's death to be marked
This weekend marks the 10th anniversary since the death of 15-year-old Tina Fontaine.
-
Manitoba Hydro employee dies while working during power outage
A Manitoba Hydro employee has died while on a work site in the Interlake, the Crown corporation announced.
-
Manitoba teachers getting raise in new collective agreement
Increased wages, better protections and improved working conditions are all part of the first-ever collective agreement with public teachers in anglophone school divisions throughout Manitoba.
Calgary
-
Crash near Field, B.C., kills American, seriously injuries 4 others
B.C. RCMP say one person was killed and several others were injured in a crash near Field earlier this week.
-
Calgary's 5 most expensive homes for sale right now (August 2024)
Calgary's five most expensive residential homes for sale.
-
Edmonton's unemployment rate spikes as Alberta's remains steady
While Alberta's unemployment rate remained unchanged in July, Edmonton's jobless rate spiked to become one of the highest in the country.
Edmonton
-
Motorcyclist killed in south Edmonton crash
A man is dead after he crashed his motorcycle in south Edmonton on Wednesday.
-
Edmonton's unemployment rate spikes as Alberta's remains steady
While Alberta's unemployment rate remained unchanged in July, Edmonton's jobless rate spiked to become one of the highest in the country.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Warming trend ramps up
Get set for another string of days with afternoon highs in the 25- to 30-degree range. Edmonton ended July and started August with seven straight days hitting 25 or hotter.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan achieves historic benchmark, produces first kilogram of lithium
Saskatchewan has produced its first kilogram of lithium. An essential mineral for battery production, the historic occasion was marked at a test facility in Emerald Park.
-
'Exciting but nerve racking': Farmers ready for harvest season amid yield concerns
Crops are continuing to advance due to increased temperatures and lack of moisture during the past week, according to both producers and the province.
-
RCMP union calling on province to pause Sask. Marshals Service
The union representing RCMP officers is calling on the provincial government to pause funding for the Saskatchewan Marshals Service until there is “proper” consultation and a “full plan” is released.
Saskatoon
-
RCMP union calling on province to pause Sask. Marshals Service
The union representing RCMP officers is calling on the provincial government to pause funding for the Saskatchewan Marshals Service until there is “proper” consultation and a “full plan” is released.
-
Private security is booming in Saskatoon as businesses see crime as a growing threat
A private security company says Saskatoon businesses are spending more on security or seeking security services for the first time to deter crime.
-
Sask. construction company fined $95K after a truss fell on two workers
A construction company in North Battleford was hit with a significant fine after trusses collapsed and fell onto two of its workers.
Vancouver
-
Police investigating 'serious incident' in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a "serious incident" in the Downtown Eastside.
-
B.C. officials condemn imam's calls for violence; RCMP investigating
B.C.'s public safety minister and Port Coquitlam's mayor are among those condemning a video circulating on social media in which an imam calls for violence and death against Jews and Christians.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada unexpectedly loses 2,800 jobs in July
Canada's economy shed a net 2,800 jobs in July, as gains in full-time work were offset by part-time job losses, while the unemployment rate remained at a 30-month high of 6.4 per cent, data showed on Friday.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. mayor says provincial housing targets put pressure on municipal infrastructure
In almost every corner of the township of View Royal, B.C., you'll see buildings under construction. In July, the province added View Royal to its housing target list, suggesting that the small municipality needs to build 585 units of housing over the next five years.
-
Suspect smashed B.C. restaurant window in order to steal live crabs, owner says
A man who allegedly smashed the window of a Victoria restaurant in an attempt to steal live crabs Wednesday was arrested again after police say he later returned to the eatery and set off a smoke bomb.
-
B.C. appoints new chief coroner, while overdose health emergency continues
The British Columbia government has appointed Dr. Jatinder Baidwan as the province's new chief coroner following the retirement of Lisa Lapointe earlier this year.