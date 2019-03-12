Featured
NDP proposes single-use plastics ban for as early as next year
Plastic straws are pictured in North Vancouver on June 4, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Jonathan Hayward)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, March 12, 2019 12:58PM EDT
The NDP unveiled a private member’s bill aimed at eliminating single-use plastics in Ontario with some bans taking effect as early as next year.
Under the bill proposed by NDP Environment critic Ian Arthur, everything from single-use plastic lined coffee cups and lids, to plastic straws and plastic bags would be banned in 2020, with all single-use plastics facing a ban by 2025.
The Ford Government recently released a discussion paper on reducing litter and waste. It asks the public and stakeholders for their input on how to best address the problem.
The province is also considering a deposit-return system for plastic bottles and other containers.