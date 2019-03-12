

The NDP unveiled a private member’s bill aimed at eliminating single-use plastics in Ontario with some bans taking effect as early as next year.

Under the bill proposed by NDP Environment critic Ian Arthur, everything from single-use plastic lined coffee cups and lids, to plastic straws and plastic bags would be banned in 2020, with all single-use plastics facing a ban by 2025.

The Ford Government recently released a discussion paper on reducing litter and waste. It asks the public and stakeholders for their input on how to best address the problem.

The province is also considering a deposit-return system for plastic bottles and other containers.