The Progressive Conservative party continues to enjoy a commanding lead ahead of the June 7 provincial election while Kathleen Wynne and the Liberals have dropped to third place behind the NDP, a new poll has found.

The Mainstreet Research poll of 2,534 Ontario voters found that 42.3 per cent of decided or leaning voters plan to cast a ballot for the Tories while 28.4 per cent say they will vote NDP and 22.1 per cent say they will vote Liberal. About 5.4 per cent said that they will vote for the Green party.

It is the first time that the NDP have leapfrogged the Liberals in a Mainstreet Research poll.

The poll is considered accurate to within 1.95 percentage points, 18 times out of 20.

- With files from CTV Toronto