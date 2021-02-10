BARRIE, ONT. -- NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is holding a virtual town hall Wednesday evening, where the opposition leader will focus on long-term care in Barrie, emphasizing the devastating COVID-19 outbreak at Roberta Place.

Horwath will discuss her thoughts on what needs to happen to keep seniors safe in long-term care homes.

"My heart remains with the Roberta Place community as families, workers and caregivers grieve tragic losses — some while also recovering from the virus themselves," Horwath said in a release Wednesday.

All 129 residents at the Barrie long-term care home became infected with COVID-19 after an outbreak was declared on Jan. 8.

There have been 69 resident deaths, and one infected essential caregiver also passed away.

"Barrie families deserve to have peace of mind that their loved ones in long-term care will receive the support they need to get through the pandemic," said Horwath. "And we need to give people hope that, in Ontario, you and your loved ones can have a great quality of life as you age."

CTV Barrie will livestream the virtual town hall at 7 p.m. ET.

Horwath will be joined by NDP Deputy Leader Sara Singh, official opposition critic for seniors, home care and long-term care.