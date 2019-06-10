

CTV Barrie





Excitement is mounting as the Toronto Raptors get set to take on the Golden State Warriors on home court for a potentially championship-clinching game Monday night.

A lineup that began over the weekend at the Jurassic Park fan zone outside the Raptors' arena in Toronto keeps growing, with fans eager to be part of a historic moment.

Here is a list of places fans can watch Game 5 for free around our region:

Barrie Molson Centre, 555 Bayview Drive. Doors open at 8

Park Place in Barrie will have a large outdoor screen

Galaxy Cinema, Barrie south end (seats are now at capacity)

Wasaga Beach, Rec Plex on Mosley Street

Bracebridge, Griffin Gastro Pub parking lot

Muskoka Drive-In, fans are welcome car or no car. Please bring a non-perishable food item

Orangeville, a portion of Mill Street will close down for fans to watch the game

Newmarket, Riverwalk Commons

East Gwillimbury, StarDust Drive-In at 893 Mount Albert Road

The Raptors lead the series 3-1.