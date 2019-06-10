Featured
NBA Finals Game 5 viewing parties happening around the region
The Muskoka Drive-In in Gravenhurst will air Game 5 as the Raptors take on the Golden State Warriors on Mon., June 10, 2019 (Muskoka Drive-In)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, June 10, 2019 3:47PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 10, 2019 5:33PM EDT
Excitement is mounting as the Toronto Raptors get set to take on the Golden State Warriors on home court for a potentially championship-clinching game Monday night.
A lineup that began over the weekend at the Jurassic Park fan zone outside the Raptors' arena in Toronto keeps growing, with fans eager to be part of a historic moment.
Here is a list of places fans can watch Game 5 for free around our region:
- Barrie Molson Centre, 555 Bayview Drive. Doors open at 8
- Park Place in Barrie will have a large outdoor screen
- Galaxy Cinema, Barrie south end (seats are now at capacity)
- Wasaga Beach, Rec Plex on Mosley Street
- Bracebridge, Griffin Gastro Pub parking lot
- Muskoka Drive-In, fans are welcome car or no car. Please bring a non-perishable food item
- Orangeville, a portion of Mill Street will close down for fans to watch the game
- Newmarket, Riverwalk Commons
- East Gwillimbury, StarDust Drive-In at 893 Mount Albert Road
The Raptors lead the series 3-1.