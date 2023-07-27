Navy reserves conduct crucial training in Parry Sound

You might spot some powerful boats creating significant wakes in Parry Sound this week, but there won't be any tubes or waterskis trailing behind them. That's because the naval reserves are conducting training exercises.

Adam Collins, a Sailor 3rd Class, explains that their small boat exercise aims to become familiar with the operating area and their assets.

"We want to try different launch points and familiarize ourselves with the local area," Collins noted.

Getting acquainted with the local terrain is crucial in case the reserves are deployed to Muskoka.

"There are various amounts of situations that could include flooding in the area, search and rescue operations, things of that nature," said Fred Donkor, Sailor 1st Class.

There are several reasons why people sign up to be a part of his majesty's Canadian ships.

"Lots of life skills, behavioural skills, just being able to improve on yourself as a whole to become a much more well-rounded individual," said Donkor.

Apart from gaining life and behavioural skills, Mauli Patel was drawn in by the education reimbursement program.

"Which is $2,000 for a limit of $8,000 in your entire undergrad," he added.

Challenging gender roles, as a boatswain Sailor third class Mauli Patel said she's proud of the opportunities for women.

"Despite contrary belief, it actually gives you a lot of equality in the workplace. It gives you an experience to do what many people wouldn't be able to do, and I think there's no constraints or restrictions as to being female," she said.

Balancing a separate full-time job with naval reserve training can be demanding, but many find support from their families crucial in managing both responsibilities.

"I definitely couldn't do this without the support of my wife and my family. But at the NRD (Naval Reserve Division) level, we have full-time civilian jobs, so for myself, I'm a retail bank manager, and then multiple evenings/days per week, I also work out of the NRD," Collins explained.

Collins, a retail bank manager, dedicates multiple evenings and days per week to work at the NRD.

For those interested in exploring a career in the Navy, the Canadian Forces offers a one-year naval experience program that provides months of basic military and naval training, followed by a paid stint with a navy fleet on either coast with exposure to new skills and time at sea, allowing individuals to determine if a career in the Navy aligns with their aspirations.