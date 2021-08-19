BARRIE, ONT. -- A 100-acre parcel of land that boasts a forest, meadows, orchards, ponds and wetlands has been named in honour of a popular Orillia naturalist.

The Robert L. Bowles Nature Centre, located in the Township of Ramara, about 20 minutes east of Orillia, also has an organic nine-hole golf course.

Orillia resident Bob Bowles is an award-winning environmental consultant, writer, educator and naturalist. Bowles has founded a number of environmental groups in the region and launched Canada's first Master Naturalist program at Lakehead University in Orillia.

Co-Owner June Crinnion is working with Bowles and other experts, offering year-round seminars and workshops and educational programs relating to nature, along with health and wellness classes. Hiking, walking, snowshoeing and cross country skiing are also promoted on the property.

Bowles, who also serves as an instructor at the centre, tells CTV News that having a nature and learning centre named after him was a tremendous honour after spending his whole life educating others in nature.

