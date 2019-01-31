

CTV Barrie





Several areas across the region are experiencing road closures due to white-out conditions, snow squalls and blowing snow on Thursday.

All lanes of Highway 11 are closed between Line 11 and Line 14 after several vehicles ended up in the ditch near Webbers, including tractor-trailer units. Police say there are heavy tows on site. Reopening time is unknown.

Poor weather conditions have also resulted in the following road closures:

County Road 92 between Crossland Road, Elmvale and Bells Park Road, Wasaga Beach

County Road 124 between Singhampton and Shelburne

Baseline Road between Balm Beach Road and County Road 27

Highway 26 between Meaford and Owen Sound

And conditions in Grey County are just nasty. Municipal offices have closed. The OPP is directing stranded motorists to the Markdale arena where a warming shelter is being provided until the road conditions improve in that area.

And in Owen Sound, all transit service has been cancelled due to the winter storm today. Service will resume as scheduled on Friday morning.

The weather has also caused several campuses’ to close. This includes the Midland Campus, Orillia, Owen Sound and the South Georgian Bay Campus in Collingwood.

Police caution, if you don’t have to be on the roads, don’t. If you need to be out make sure your full headlight system is on and drive with extreme caution.