It was an emotional day in court for the family of Ellen Silk, as they delivered victim impact statements during a sentencing hearing for the man found guilty of driving drunk in the crash that took her life.

Silk’s sister Chantell Silk didn't hold back when delivering her victim impact statement on Friday, saying "My sister was killed by a selfish, dangerous act all because of the inconvenience of not going out, not drinking and driving, paying for a cab or not drinking was too grave."

Silk was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Nov. 20, 2015. Silk was killed instantly when Tyson Lawlor's pickup truck went off of Warminster Sideroad and hit a tree.

Lawlor was behind the wheel and has been convicted of impaired driving and criminal negligence causing death.

The court heard Lawlor was driving her, and two friends home after a night of drinking. Lawlor's blood alcohol level was nearly double the legal the limit.

Silk’s mother Anne McArthur told the court about the pain she continues to suffer.

"When the phone rings around 3 p.m. I think, ‘Oh good, Ellen is calling,’ but my heartbreaks when I realize it's not her. The person I was before Ellen died is no longer there."

During the hearing, Lawlor faced Silk's family and wept as he read an apology letter.

“I know I do not deserve your forgiveness. I know I am fully responsible for what happened. I will never be able to forgive myself," he said.

The Crown is seeking seven years in prison with a 10-year driving ban. The defence is asking for four years in prison and a three-year driving ban.

The defence argued Lawlor doesn't have a history of substance abuse, calling it a stupid and tragic mistake.

At the end of the hearing, Lawlor told the judge he knows there is a price he will pay. He will find out how many years he will spend behind bars when the judge hands down the sentence on Jan. 22.