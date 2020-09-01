BARRIE, ONT. -- Shopping for school supplies will be a much different experience for parents this year.

Along with the usual pens and paper, students heading to class will also need to pack face masks.

The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board (SMCDSB) encourages students to bring cloth masks and clean them regularly.

Scent-free sanitizer and wipes are also useful, but not necessary as the board says stations will be accessible at schools.

The board says visitors will not be allowed inside schools, and students will remain in their class for lunch to cut down on cohorts mixing.

The public school board says students who do not have a face mask will have one provided to them.

David Boome, Staples Canada CEO, says masks are definitely in demand. "What we're seeing more of this year is anything to do with student or classroom safety, like personal protective equipment."

Reusable water bottles are also popular, especially because drinking fountains have been shut off.

The health unit's medical officer of health, Dr. Charles Gardner, recommends being prepared. "Small container of and sanitizer would be a good thing to take. I would think that more than one mask, two masks would be needed to get through the day as one can easily get soiled."

Dr. Gardner says it's up to each school to make recommendations or set requirements.