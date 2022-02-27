Muskoka woman's family prepares for Ukraine-Russia war

The War between Ukraine and Russia entered its fourth day on Sunday, leaving some families across Ontario panicking for the safety of their loved ones.

In Huntsville, nearly 8,000 kilometres away from the ongoing devastation in eastern Europe, Daria Coulobe is making hourly phone calls to her parents in Kryvyi Rih as Russian troops inch closer.

"The images are all the time in your head," said Coulombe inside her Muskoka home.

The Ukrainian native says she hasn't slept in days because of the devastation her fellow citizens are having to endure.

"I've told my husband that if Ukraine runs out of soldiers, and if they say you need to go, I will go," said Coulombe without hesitation.

CTV News spoke with Coulombe's father in Kryvyi Rih over video chat on Sunday. Coulombe says they live in uncertain times, but they will not leave Ukraine, regardless of whether the Russians invade the family's neighbourhood.

On Saturday, Western allies announced sweeping new sanctions against Moscow, including kicking key Russian banks off SWIFT, making it more difficult for financial institutions to send money in or out of the country.

It is a symbol of support for the Eastern European country that has trickled down to small Muskoka communities.

The Huntsville town council is set to vote Monday night to remove the Russian flag from G8 Flag Park.

In a statement, the town says, "In response to the country of Russia's invasion of the country of Ukraine, a resolution to remove the Russian flag at the G8 Flag Park is on the Council Agenda."

Down the street in Bracebridge, the iconic falls and bridge are lit up in blue and yellow as a symbol of support.

"The people from Ukraine are feeling somewhat isolated, so it's important to show we support them," said town councillor Chris Wilson.

When Coulombe was asked about how it makes her feel when she sees Canadians supporting her country in dire times, she began reminiscing about when she arrived at Pearson Airport four years ago and was immediately greeted with kindness and compassion. So, the recent displays of support come as no surprise.

"It makes me happy. You know it's mentally important when you haven't slept in three days and each day waiting for a phone call from your parents, and you see this symbol, no it won't stop Putin, but it supports us," said Coulombe.