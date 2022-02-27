Muskoka woman's family prepares for Ukraine-Russia war

Barrie Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday, while Ukraine’s embattled leader agreed to talks with Moscow as Putin’s troops and tanks drove deeper into the country.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver