“I think today is a good day for the people of Muskoka and Huntsville,” says Scott Aitchison, Huntsville’s mayor.

After years of political fighting and debate on how to best provide healthcare to residents and visitors an end is finally in sight, with a recommendation to keep the two hospitals.

On Wednesday evening the task force recommended a two-acute site model to the board. “This model supports the continued delivery of a full range of emergency, inpatient and surgical services at both the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital in Bracebridge and the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital.”

“To me, it’s a no-brainer,” says Bracebridge mayor Graydon Smith. “Covering vast geographic areas with an aging population, we want to make sure they have easy and effective health care.”

Both Aitchison and Smith are part of a task force that was working to convince the board that the area needs both hospitals to serve the surrounding communities.

In 2015 a recommendation by the hospital’s board suggested amalgamating the Bracebridge and Huntsville hospitals into a one-site location.

“It’s a classic example of where the province of Ontario needs to think about more than just the GTA,” says Aitchison. “The board, back in the day, made the recommendation based on a funding formula that wasn’t working, didn’t work and it still doesn’t work.”

The task force was formed in 2017 and spent a year reviewing the pros and cons of three proposed models which were to keep acute services at each of the sites in Huntsville and Bracebridge, offer inpatient and outpatient sites or move all services into one location.

"This recommendation is the long-awaited culmination of countless hours of task force work over the past 12 months to arrive at a consensus on a preferred service delivery model," says task force Chair Cameron Renwick. "The journey will not end here as our planning work will continue and focus on how you build the model and where, but this recommendation is a significant milestone in the process.”

The Muskoka Algonquin Health Care board, will consider the recommendation from the task force before making a final decision on Friday.