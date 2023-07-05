Muskoka's first-of-its-kind facility offers support to at-risk youth

The District of Muskoka recently commemorated the dedication of Alex's Place, a transitional housing facility that supports at-risk and homeless youth in Bracebridge.

Alex's Place opened its doors in 2022 to welcome those between the ages of 16 and 24 experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness while they look for permanent housing.

The facility is named after Alex Kerswell, who took his own life in September 2019, one week after his 17th birthday.

Alex's parents, Leanna and Shawn Kerswell, said they believe the outcome may have been very different if a facility like this had been available when their son was struggling. A plaque is pictured in dedication to Alex Kerswell on Alex's Place in Bracebridge, Ont. (CTV News/Molly Frommer)"It provides wonderful wrap-around services for youth who are facing homelessness, and it's so incredibly important. After Alex's passing, we experienced reach out from so many youth and their families who are looking for support," they said. Leanna and Shawn Kerswell stand outside Alex's Place in Bracebridge, Ont. (CTV News/Molly Frommer)According to the District, Alex's Place at 49 Pine Street is the only facility of its kind in the region.

There are 12 transitional units inside, and there is currently a waitlist.

Arfona Zwiers, the commissioner of community and planning services with the District of Muskoka, noted the need increased during the pandemic for this type of service.

"We know that there are young people that are feeling very disenfranchised with life right now. It's a tough time for people. So, this has been a game changer for Muskoka," added Zwiers.

The Elizabeth Fry Society Simcoe Muskoka is available on site 24 hours a day, seven days a week, offering support.

"The majority of the youth that reside here, they don't have familial support, and they don't have a sense of community, so having Alex's Place gives them both of those things, if you will.

It allows them to have a community that's there to support them with any needs that they have. It really does help balance out their well-being, both mental, social and all of those great things," said Kaitlyn Odum with the Elizabeth Fry Society Simcoe Muskoka.

Since opening, the centre has supported 20 individuals.

Meanwhile, Alex's parents created a charity in his name to support youth struggling with mental health or substance abuse.