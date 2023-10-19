Muskoka residents targeted in phone scam, one victim loses nearly $9,000
Provincial police in Muskoka say multiple concerned residents reported receiving urgent calls on Thursday from strangers claiming to need financial aid, and while most recognized the scam, police say one person fell victim, losing thousands.
According to OPP, a senior from the Township of Muskoka Lakes took a similar call and was duped out of $8,800.
Police are investigating the incident.
Officers say the scam isn't an isolated incident.
"On April 14, police sent out a warning to the public as citizens had lost money after receiving similar phone calls," the service noted.
They warn that in the typical grandparent scam, a victim will receive a frantic call from someone claiming to be a loved one needing money to get them out of a jam, such as a car accident or bail money.
Police say the scammer will insist the victim not tell anyone, adding the call may seem legitimate with someone claiming to be a law enforcement official, lawyer, or bailiff.
They urge residents to talk with their loved ones, especially seniors, about these scams and encourage them to hang up and call family or friends to verify the situation before acting.
Law enforcement highlights specific warning signs:
- Urgency: Fraudsters create an atmosphere of urgency, discouraging the victim from fact-checking the story.
- Fear: Manipulating the victim's emotions, scammers instill a sense of dread, emphasizing their desperation for immediate aid.
- Secrecy: Impostors insist on secrecy, warning against informing other family members or authorities about the purported crisis.
- Request for Money: Requests for funds are often made through money transfer services, or in some cases, scammers dispatch individuals to collect payments in person.
