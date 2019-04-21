It’s been a long and exhausting weekend for Muskoka resident fighting rising water levels.

Dan Barkwell, who owns a sports bar in Huntsville, was forced to close on Sunday when floodwater surrounded his bar.

“We’re kind of an island,” he says as he wades through the water.

The inside is dry, and Barkwell was expecting it to be busy. “Saturday we were a packed house,” he says. “I can seat a hundred and forty.”

A flood warning remains in effect for parts of Muskoka, Parry Sound and Haliburton.

The Muskoka River has spilled over its banks, flooding parking lots downtown Huntsville. Homes and roads in low lying areas are also surrounded by water. Some residents worry the worst is yet to come.

“It came up a meter within twenty-four hours, and we’re not into the chunky ice in the lakes above us,” says Huntsville resident Peggy Petterson.

But the Huntsville Fire Department’s Chief says he believes water levels peaked today and should return to normal in the next three to four days.

Meanwhile, in Bracebridge flows have increased as water moves down the watershed. Several roads are closed.

In the village of Vankougnet, all eyes have been on the Black River which has spilled over onto the road.

The good news is that town officials say water levels are starting to level off.

Still, first responders are urging everyone to stay off flooded roads and to keep a safe distance from fast-moving rivers. The flood warning for the region is expected to remain in effect until at least Wednesday.