BALA, ONT. -- Watersheds in Muskoka and Magnetawan received 200 millimetres of rain over the last two weeks, more than the average rainfall for all of June and July combined.

Ministry of Northern Development, Mines Natural Resources and Forestry issued a watershed conditions statement advising the public of high flows that could be dangerous for boaters, anglers and swimmers.

"With all the rain we've had; lately, it's definitely, the water is a lot higher, something we would expect in April, May, after all the snowmelt and whatnot," said Robert Langenfeld, Muskoka Powersports and Recreation.

While there is no flooding expected, Muskoka Lakes Mayor Phil Harding said docks and boathouses are vulnerable to wave action with water levels above normal.

"If you are going to be boating over the next seven to nine days, mind your wake. Be very, very cognizant of what the wake behind your boat is doing," the mayor added.

Additional rainfall forecast over the next seven days will likely cause lake levels to rise further. The ministry's water safety statement will remain in effect until July 15.