Muskoka Pride flies the progressive rainbow flag

Newly-minted Mayor Rick Maloney joined Muskoka Pride to raise the Progress Pride flag in Bracebridge on Monday.

"We are excited to welcome Muskoka Pride back to Bracebridge for a week of in-person events," said Mayor Maloney, who was sworn into office when former Mayor Graydon Smith was elected Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP in the June election.

"Muskoka Pride Week brings together the 2SLGBTQIA+ community and allies to celebrate, support and engage with one another, and we're grateful to host so many events here in town," he said.

Muskoka Pride is excited to welcome everyone to this week's events in Bracebridge:

Driveway Drag Show on July 20,

Mini-golf tournament and MQFF: After Dark on July 21,

Muskoka Pride Parade on July 24.

"It is a pleasure to raise the Pride Flag in Bracebridge for the 11th year in a row. The Pride Flag gives all of society an opportunity to come together under one banner," said Merv Taylor-Morin at the flag raising.

Muskoka Pride is a registered not-for-profit organization with a mission to unite people by offering advocacy, resources and social activities for Muskoka's diverse and progressive 2SLGBTQIA+ community.