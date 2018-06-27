

An influx of people flock to Muskoka in the summer months and that does put a strain on first responders.

Muskoka Paramedic Services announced it will offer enhanced seasonal coverage starting Friday ahead of the Canada Day long weekend through to Labour Day.

The District Municipality of Muskoka completed a comprehensive review of paramedic resource deployment in the district earlier this year and identified that additional resources are required in the summer months when call volume significantly increases.

“Community safety and access to emergency health services is a significant priority for the District,” said chair John Klinck. “These new enhanced services in our busy summer months will help ensure residents and visitors to Muskoka have access to the care they need when and where they need it.”

The enhanced services will include an additional fully stocked and staffed ambulance that will deploy from Bracebridge to support overall response performance across the District.

A second fully stocked and staffed ambulance will deploy from Huntsville to support communities in the east end of Muskoka, such as Hillside, Dwight, Dorset, and Baysville in the Township of Lake of Bays.

An additional 15 temporary contract staff will be brought on to assist with the increased hours of deployment.

“The enhanced vehicles and hours are a welcomed addition as we experience a 25% increase in requests for service during this time period. MPS appreciates the approval and support of District Council.” said Jeff McWilliam, Chief of Muskoka Paramedic Services. “Working with the Ontario Provincial Police Huntsville Detachment and the Huntsville Lake of Bays Fire Department, we identified locations for paramedics to use while they are deployed in east Muskoka.

The comprehensive deployment review suggests short, medium and long term recommendations which include vehicle movements throughout the District, balancing emergency vs. non-emergency requests and future facility planning over the next 10 years.