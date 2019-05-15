Featured
Muskoka Lakes state of emergency lifted as recovery efforts continue
Mortimers Marina in Port Carling on Lake Muskoka after a devastating flood emergency. Wed., May 15, 2019 (CTV News/Sean Grech)
The state of emergency has been lifted in Muskoka Lakes on Wednesday as recovery efforts continue.
Mayor Phil Harding announced that he has ended the flood emergency declaration for the town that was put in place on April 28.
The Minister of Transport also lifted the navigation restrictions in the area as water levels continue to lower and water currents slow.
The province expanded the activation area for the Disaster Recovery Assistance Program to include residents in Muskoka Lakes bringing relief to the flood-impacted community.
Town officials say residents with flooded properties should continue to use an alternate source for water. Water testing kits are available at the municipal office.
Residents are encouraged to collect floating debris from the waterways if it is safe to do so.
Sandbags can be dropped off at the following locations:
- Glen Orchard Yard, 3951 Muskoka Road 169
- Patterson Yard, 1078 Raymond Road
- Ranwood Yard, 1158 Ranwood Road
An appreciation barbecue hosted by the mayor will take place on Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Port of Carling Memorial Community Centre for all staff and volunteers who helped during the flood emergency.