BARRIE, ONT. -- A boathouse went up in flames overnight on Wednesday in Muskoka Lakes as firefighters battled the blaze that threatened a nearby cottage.

Firefighters with the Muskoka Lakes Fire Department arrived at the seasonal property on Mortimers Point Road to find the boathouse consumed by the fire.

They say the blaze destroyed the boathouse and two vessels.

Fire officials say the fire was "tough to access" because of the snow-covered driveway. They say the trucks got stuck in the snow, adding that they encounter several driveways that aren't properly cleared, costing firefighters crucial time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.