Muskoka house prices soar as more people opt to make seasonal homes year-rounders

Housing prices in Muskoka have increased throughout the pandemic, and according to a recent report, more people are making seasonal homes year-round properties, driving the prices higher.

The Royal LePage 2022 Spring Recreational Property Price Forecast reports the number of full-time residents has jumped significantly, with most buyers coming from the Greater Toronto Area and the Golden Horseshoe region.

The price of an entry-level property in Muskoka pre-pandemic would have cost about $400,000.

"Today, the same property would not go for less than six- to seven-hundred thousand, and you won't find many listings like this," John O'Rourke, broker, Royal LePage Lakes of Muskoka, stated in the report published Thursday.

Royal LePage reports the average price of a home in cottage country is expected to rise by 13 per cent this year, to an average of $737,890.

Nearly 84 per cent of Ontario real estate agents in recreational regions like Muskoka say they are experiencing a considerable supply shortage.

"Inventory is at an all-time low," O'Rourke noted.

Meanwhile, 87 per cent of respondents in the report said they sold at least three-quarters of properties listed over the asking price.