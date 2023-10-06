Muskoka hospitals report patient surge creating 'capacity challenges'

Residents in Muskoka are urged to help alleviate pressure on emergency departments as officials report a surge in patients, creating capacity challenges at both sites.

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) issued a release noting it is taking steps to address the gridlock at its hospitals in Huntsville and Bracebridge.

"MAHC has been experiencing surging volumes for weeks, with occupancy rates reaching over 150 per cent this week. That means our beds are full, and we are caring for admitted patients wherever we can find space to," said Diane George, vice president of Integrated Care, Patient Services and Quality.

George said hospital staff is working under increased pressure in every department as the facilities deal with "dramatic surges and ongoing staffing challenges" faced by hospitals across the province.

"The increased workload is taking its toll on our staff and physicians as our people are working exceptionally hard in these circumstances," added George.

The spike in patients means increased wait times.

"Understand that our staff and physicians have been putting in long hours so that they can be here for you, and you will be seen," she said.

The average wait time at the Bracebridge and Huntsville hospitals is between five and six hours in the emergency departments..

"The public can do its part to choose the most appropriate option for care in the right place at the right time," the release stated.

Officials encourage residents to save visiting the emergency room for real emergencies and, instead, see their family physician, go to a walk-in clinic, or try a virtual web health care link for everything non-emergent.

"We want people to do their part by supporting our health care workers, getting informed about their options for care, and choosing responsibly to help support their community hospitals during difficult times," concluded George.