Muskoka hospitals get parking system upgrades

Work is underway to replace parking systems at both Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) hospitals.

The parking system replacement is scheduled to occur at the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital site from July 11 to 15, followed by the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital site from July 18 to 22, weather permitting.

Sequential lane closures will occur through each replacement project, and those coming and going from the hospitals can expect temporary lane closures.

The new parking system requires a complete replacement of all parking gates, will introduce touch-free methods and allows for debit payments at both the pay-on-foot stations in the lobby and at the parking gates.

“Replacing the obsolete infrastructure that is 15 years old with new modern-day technology will mean more convenience for our commuting public and patients and families accessing the hospitals,” said Cheryl Harrison, MAHC’s CEO and president.

Parking rates remain unchanged at both MAHC sites.