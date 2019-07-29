

The fire ban in Muskoka means there won't be a fireworks display this weekend in Gravenhurst.

Fire officials upgraded the fire rating to extreme late last week because of the dry, hot conditions we've experienced across the region.

The fireworks for the Civic Holiday weekend were scheduled to go off at the Muskoka Wharf on Saturday. Officials say if the fire ban is lifted before August 3rd, there is a chance the show could go on.