Muskoka fire officials warn of high danger of grass fires

Muskoka fire officials set the fire danger rating to high., (CTV News/Rob Cooper) Muskoka fire officials set the fire danger rating to high., (CTV News/Rob Cooper)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver