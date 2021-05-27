BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe County Museum hopes to bring a little ray of sunshine with its new travelling exhibit.

The exhibit brings the museum's new character called Little Ray into the community with fun and interactive activities.

Kelley Swift Jones, Simcoe County Museum curator, hopes the community takes pictures with Little Ray. "Upload them to their social media and tag us so that we can see where Little Ray has travelled over the next couple of months."

Much like a scavenger hunt, Little Ray can be found clinging to windows at participating businesses, organizations, libraries, county offices and long-term care homes.

The museum plans to turn Simcoe County into one giant gallery and will create a virtual exhibit from the photos submitted.

To find out more about the exhibit or to download your own Little Ray of Sunshine kit, click here.