BARRIE, ONT. -- Ontario provincial police have arrested a man in connection with what they are now calling a homicide after a woman's body was recovered from Sturgeon Lake near Fenelon Falls.

Police say the body of 65-year-old Shirley Hatley of Sault Ste. Marie was pulled from the water on Sunday.

Investigators say an autopsy determined her death to be a homicide.

A 56-year-old man from Bruce Mines has been charged with second-degree murder.

The accused remains in police custody following a bail hearing.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.