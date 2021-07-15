Advertisement
Murder charge laid after woman's body is pulled from lake near Fenelon Falls
Published Thursday, July 15, 2021 12:05PM EDT
Marine Unit OPP officers are seen on Sturgeon Lake. (FILE IMAGE)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Ontario provincial police have arrested a man in connection with what they are now calling a homicide after a woman's body was recovered from Sturgeon Lake near Fenelon Falls.
Police say the body of 65-year-old Shirley Hatley of Sault Ste. Marie was pulled from the water on Sunday.
Investigators say an autopsy determined her death to be a homicide.
A 56-year-old man from Bruce Mines has been charged with second-degree murder.
The accused remains in police custody following a bail hearing.
The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.
