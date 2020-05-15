BARRIE -- The Grey Bruce medical officer of health is ordering municipalities to close all municipal-managed beaches in Grey and Bruce Counties.

The health unit's top doc says the order is in conjunction with the province's public health direction.

In a statement, Dr. Ian Arra writes, "Closing beaches will prevent their use by casual visitors, reduce unnecessary travel locally and inter-provincially, and lessen the attraction of others to visit the area.

While the re-opening of certain sector of the economy is a priority, there is a great need to continue to do everything possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19."

Municipalities will post notifications on relevant beaches that will be off limits.