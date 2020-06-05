BARRIE -- What is allowed to open, when, and how is still a question many municipalities are grappling with right now, and it has many concerned about opening up to an influx of people triggering a new spike in cases.

While day-trippers and out-of-towners are itching to soak up the sun and enjoy Wasaga Beach, the town's Mayor, Nina Bifolchi, is asking for more time pleading with Premier Doug Ford to reopen Simcoe Muskoka gradually, but not open the beach just yet.

"Health and safety of our residents, as well as those in Simcoe Muskoka, is of utmost importance," says Bifolchi.

She's written a letter expressing concerns about the government potentially reopening parts of the province, with the fear that tens of thousands of residents could flock north, putting everyone at higher risk of infection.

"If they're going to open things up, we need to make sure the province has proper resources in place to help us when it's dealing with congregation of numbers of people," she says."

While the world's longest freshwater beach remains closed, still about 100 tourists from the GTA were digging their feet in the sand Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the beaches remain closed in Barrie. Mayor Jeff Lehman says he recognizes how difficult it's been for local businesses to stay closed, as the government explores reopening the region.

"We've done very, very well here and conditions are quite good," says Lehman, "but we're right next door, so there's that real issue of a potential influx."

In the Sunshine City, the beach is off-limits, and the city is extending its closures. The City of Orillia announced today its restricting local events until the end of August.

Still, some residents are growing impatient.

"If he passes stage two, they do open the beaches because people should have the right to keep cool in the water, especially in hot weather," says Barrie resident Ted Babbage.