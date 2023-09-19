Barrie

    • Multiple weapons, including loaded gun, drugs seized in Collingwood police raid

    A Collingwood man faces multiple charges after a police raid at a residence resulted in several weapons and drugs being seized.

    Huronia West OPP says two of its crime units launched investigations involving the same individual in the spring.

    As a result of the investigations, police obtained a search warrant for the residence and raided the home on Sept. 12.

    The joint investigation involved provincial police officers with the Huronia West, Collingwood, Southern Georgian Bay, Huntsville, Caledon, and Nottawasaga detachments.

    Police allegedly seized a loaded firearm, ammunition, a Crossman BB pellet gun, a mini crossbow, suspected blue fentanyl, suspected cocaine, pills suspected to be MDMA, several cellphones, and drug paraphernalia.

    The 34-year-old accused faces charges of possessing a prohibited firearm, using a firearm in the commission of an indictable offence, possessing a loaded prohibited firearm, possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, and multiple drug trafficking offences.

    Following a bail hearing, the accused was remanded in custody until his next scheduled court date.

