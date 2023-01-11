Multiple vehicles stolen in one night from New Tecumseth driveways

Provincial police are investigating five vehicle thefts that occurred in the town of New Tecumseth in one night.

In the overnight hours on Wednesday, Nottawasaga OPP received reports of vehicles stolen from the driveways of Sharpe Crescent in Tottenham, Lilly Street in Beeton, Hawke Crescent in Tottenham, and Chiccony Court in Beeton.

The vehicles stolen include a 2022 Black Dodge Ram, a 2022 Grey Dodge Ram, a 2020 White Dodge Ram, and a 2021 Grey Dodge Ram.

The investigations into these thefts are ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information or surveillance footage to contact the Nottawasaga OPP Detachment at 705-434-1939 or 1-888-310-1122.