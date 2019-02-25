Featured
Multiple vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Barrie
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, February 25, 2019 10:49AM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 25, 2019 11:46AM EST
Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 southbound.
According to reports, dozens of vehicles are involved.
Both the northbound and southbound lanes have been closed between Mapleview Drive and Innisfil Beach Road.
According to a tweet by Barrie Fire, a request has been issued to Barrie Transit for buses to assist in providing shelter to people involved in the collision.