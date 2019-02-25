

Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle collision in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

According to provincial police, 24 vehicles are involved in the crash.

Highway 7 is closed between Omemee and Emily Park Road

Provincial Police say due to the inclement weather, they`ve responded to almost 20 collisions within the City of Kawartha Lakes

If you need to be out on the road, Police are reminding drivers to be prepared for whiteout conditions, and well as to create distance between other drivers, and to have a fully-charged cell phone.