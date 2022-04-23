Multiple vehicle collision in Essa sends five to hospital

Five people have been transported to a local hospital after a multi-vehicle collision in Essa late Saturday morning.

Emergency responders were called to the scene on County Road 21 near the Essa Township Public Works building shortly before noon Saturday. According to Simcoe County Paramedics, three vehicles collided.

Paramedics tell CTV News five patients were transported to hospital, all with non-life-threatening injuries.

Part of the roadway was closed while emergency crews cleaned up the scene.

The cause of the accident is not known.