Multiple stunt driving charges laid in Springwater Township in one day: OPP

There have been three instances of stunt driving on a highway in Springwater Township within 24 hours, according to OPP.

Provincial police said they charged three drivers with excessive speeding on Highway 93 on Monday.

Huronia West OPP says all three motorists were travelling more than 100 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone.

Each driver had their licence suspended for 30 days and their vehicle impounded for 14 days.