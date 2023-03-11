Multiple people injured after vehicle collides with train

Paramedics say multiple people have been sent to hospital with serious injuries following a crash between a car and a train in Oro-Medonte on Saturday.

According to police, it happened just after 6 p.m. between Mount Saint Louis Rd East between Line 9 N and Line 10 N.

According to paramedics, two individuals were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, while a third person was transported to a Toronto trauma centre.

Police closed a portion of the road as an investigation into the cause of the crash continues.