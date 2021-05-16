BARRIE, ONT. -- OPP have taken multiple people into custody in Collingwood following an armed robbery earlier in the day.

According to police, around 5 a.m., three suspects entered a home near Bellwood Lake, located north of Fergus. Police allege the suspected confronted the occupants with a handgun, allegedly stealing several items and electronics.

*UPDATE* Several suspects have been taken into custody in relation to this robbery. They were arrested in the #Collingwood area. #WellingtonOPP will provide further details when they become available. The investigation is still very active. ^km https://t.co/fbV6gR0Qs0 — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) May 15, 2021

Police say the investigation led them to Collingwood, where they were then arrested. It is not known how many were taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.