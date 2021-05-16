Advertisement
Multiple people in Collingwood taken into custody following armed robbery near Belwood Lake
Published Sunday, May 16, 2021 11:20AM EDT Last Updated Sunday, May 16, 2021 11:24AM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- OPP have taken multiple people into custody in Collingwood following an armed robbery earlier in the day.
According to police, around 5 a.m., three suspects entered a home near Bellwood Lake, located north of Fergus. Police allege the suspected confronted the occupants with a handgun, allegedly stealing several items and electronics.
Police say the investigation led them to Collingwood, where they were then arrested. It is not known how many were taken into custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
