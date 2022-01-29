Multiple items up for grabs in virtual auction supporting female employment

Organizers of 'Power of the Purse' event prepare for the virtual auction in Barrie, Ont., on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 (Chris Garry/CTV News) Organizers of 'Power of the Purse' event prepare for the virtual auction in Barrie, Ont., on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 (Chris Garry/CTV News)

Barrie Top Stories