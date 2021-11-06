Multiple fire crews battle a fire north of Gravenhurst

BARRIE, ONT. -

Multiple fire crews responded to a fire north of Gravenhurst early Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to Rankin Island after a boathouse caught on fire.

All three fire units from Gravenhurst and crews in Muskoka Lakes and Bracebridge were called to battle the blaze after the fire spread to other buildings.

Firefighters worked quickly and were able to extinguish the fire before it caused any further damage.

One building was completely destroyed, and a few others were severely damaged. There's no word on the cause.