Provincial Police say there are "multiple fatalities" after a multi-vehicle crash and tanker fire on Highway 407 in Vaughan.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of the highway, between Dufferin and Keele streets.

Fire and emergency crews are on scene.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said that a vehicle was “fully engulfed.” Heavy black smoke could be seen billowing into the air over the highway.

Schmidt told CTV News Toronto that it appears as though one of the vehicles crossed from the westbound lanes into the eastbound lanes. The collision involved a tanker truck and another vehicle, he said.

"The collision is massive, the fire is still burning," Schmidt said. "The investigation will take some time while we continue to fight the fire, clean up the highway ... and determine exactly what happened."

Kylie Doerner, a spokeswoman for York Region, says two people were pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on Highway 407 north of Toronto.

Doerner says no one was taken to hospital.

Police say the highway is closed in the area, and it's unknown when it will reopen. Anyone stuck in the collision scene was asked to stay in their vehicle.

Police also asked anyone who saw the crash to contact authorities.

