BARRIE, ONT. -- Huronia West OPP officers were kept busy on Monday night as one alleged speeder after another was charged.

Police say they stopped four drivers for travelling at high rates of speed over a matter of hours.

One woman was accused of driving 131km/h on Highway 26 in Springwater Township.

Roughly 15 minutes later, another woman was stopped for allegedly driving 78km/h over the posted limit on Highway 26 in Wasaga Beach.

Police say they clocked yet another female driver a few hours later on Sunnidale Road South in Wasaga Beach going 128km/h in a 50km/h zone.

Finally, two hours after that, officers stopped a motorcycle on County Road 10 in Clearview. The male rider was accused of travelling nearly 70km/h over the posted limit.

The vehicles were towed and impounded for seven days in each instance.