BARRIE, ONT. -- Police are looking for a third suspect who eluded officers during an OPP raid in Barrie.

Provincial police say they searched a Yonge Street residence on Wednesday morning as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

Two Barrie residents were arrested and charged with various drug-related offences.

Officers with the Orillia Community Street Crime Unit and the Emergency Response Team say they seized fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and other drugs during the search.

The two accused were released with a scheduled court date in April.

Police say they will issue an arrest warrant for the third suspect.