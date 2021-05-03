BARRIE, ONT. -- Six people, including a teen, face drug trafficking and theft charges following an ongoing police investigation in Orillia.

According to provincial police, officers executed search warrants at a West Street residence and a Mississaga Street apartment on Friday shortly after midnight.

Police arrested five Orillia residents and one 17-year-old from North York after officers allege they found cocaine and cash.

Officers initially arrested eight people, but later released two unconditionally following the investigation.

The five adults were released with a future court date scheduled. The teen was held for a bail hearing.

The OPP encourages anyone with information about crime in the community to contact police or Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.